Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

CRRFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

