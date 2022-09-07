Cartesi Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $85.90 million and $8.96 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00873964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016325 BTC.
Cartesi Profile
Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 623,437,461 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.
Cartesi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
