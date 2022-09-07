Cartesi Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $85.90 million and $8.96 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 623,437,461 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

Cartesi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

