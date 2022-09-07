CashHand Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $961.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. CashHand has a market cap of $185.97 and approximately $961.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashHand has traded 77.8% lower against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00160026 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008736 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 518.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.
CashHand Coin Profile
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.