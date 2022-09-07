Casper Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $159.28 million and $5.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00853579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,129,726,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,977,128,201 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

