Casper Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $159.28 million and $5.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00853579 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015960 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,129,726,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,977,128,201 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.