Caspian Market Cap Hits $370,168.40 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $370,168.40 and $2,754.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134107 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035863 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.
Caspian Profile
Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Caspian Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
