Cat Token Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $927,301.34 and approximately $2,375.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cat Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00293114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

