Catex Token (CATT) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Catex Token (CATT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $73,546.82 and $270.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.
Catex Token Profile
Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Catex Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.