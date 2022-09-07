C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $163.50

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.50 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 163.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 36181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.90 ($2.05).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.48) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £671.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2,150.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other C&C Group news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 12,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In other news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Also, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Insiders acquired 17,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,005 in the last three months.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

