Ccore Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $11,036.86 and $20.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134490 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.