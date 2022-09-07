CEEK VR Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $131.97 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.