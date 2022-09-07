Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $124.75 million and $7.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030524 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00088657 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042627 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.Telegram | Discord”

