Celo Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004220 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $369.02 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

