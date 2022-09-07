Celtic (LON:CCP) Trading Down 0.9%

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.32). 4,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.33).

Celtic Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.59. The firm has a market cap of £102.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Articles

