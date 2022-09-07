Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $4.81. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 1,700 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
