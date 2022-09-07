Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $4.81. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

