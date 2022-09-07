Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVCY. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

