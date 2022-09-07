Centrality Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00134627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

