Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $427.82 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.