Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

Coupang stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

