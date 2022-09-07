Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

