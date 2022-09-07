Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

