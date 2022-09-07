Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

