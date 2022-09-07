Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $653,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.