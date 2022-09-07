Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 319,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,432 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 116.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 150,583 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 357,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.