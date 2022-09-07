Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 84.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 214,851 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,282. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 30.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

