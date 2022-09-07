Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $332.87.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

