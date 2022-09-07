Cetera Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.