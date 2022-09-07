Cetera Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 952.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

