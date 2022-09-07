Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWX opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.