Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period.
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.
