Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Daseke had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $481.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

