Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $96,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

