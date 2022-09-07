ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,689 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 234,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 66,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in ChampionX by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ChampionX by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.62. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

