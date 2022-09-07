Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.
Charter Communications Price Performance
CHTR stock opened at $397.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $394.68 and a 52-week high of $811.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.