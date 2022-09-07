Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

CHTR stock opened at $397.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $394.68 and a 52-week high of $811.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

