Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) vs. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Financial Review

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Arcturus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -31.43% -30.04% Arcturus Therapeutics -407.91% -78.54% -43.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics and Arcturus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics 3 2 3 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 639.64%. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 181.82%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics.

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Arcturus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.68) -2.01 Arcturus Therapeutics $12.40 million 29.47 -$203.67 million ($6.28) -2.19

Chemomab Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcturus Therapeutics. Arcturus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Arcturus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU. It has collaboration partnerships with Vinbiocare Biotechnology Joint Stock Company for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop nucleic acid-based therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. to develop mRNA therapeutic candidates for rare disease targets; CureVac AG to develop mRNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates for various indications; Singapore Economic Development Board and Duke-NUS Medical School to develop LUNAR-COV19 vaccine; and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover siRNA medicines for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

