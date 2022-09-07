Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

