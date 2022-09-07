Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $670.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.