Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Chimera Investment worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.