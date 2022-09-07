Chimpion Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $34.95 million and $109,613.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. "

