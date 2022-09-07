Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.31.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHR opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

