Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $94.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

