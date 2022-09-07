Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CHD opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.