CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,449.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116,811 shares of company stock worth $4,389,368 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

