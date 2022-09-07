CI Investments Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

VAC opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

