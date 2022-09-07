CI Investments Inc. Invests $116,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.0 %

CNHI opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

