CI Investments Inc. Invests $161,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.
Insider Activity
NVR Price Performance
NVR stock opened at $4,040.01 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,308.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,419.81.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.