CI Investments Inc. Invests $161,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

Insider Activity

NVR Price Performance

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,040.01 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,308.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,419.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.