CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 144,001 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.