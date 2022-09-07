CI Investments Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

