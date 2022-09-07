CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.54. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

