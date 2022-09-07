CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,485. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insperity Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NSP opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

