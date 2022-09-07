CI Investments Inc. Sells 162 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

